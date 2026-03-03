New Hope Extends Share Buy-Back Program

New Hope Corporation has announced an extension to its on-market share buy-back program, now set to continue until March 2027. This move is part of the company’s broader capital management strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value. New Hope is an Australian energy company focused on exploring, developing, and producing coal. It supplies high-quality coal to both domestic and international markets.

The buy-back program, initially unveiled in March 2025, will be executed at the discretion of the company. The timing and volume of share repurchases will depend on various factors, including prevailing market conditions, the company’s share price, and its overall capital requirements. This approach provides New Hope with the flexibility to manage its capital efficiently while taking advantage of opportunities to support its share price.

News of the extended buy-back program appeared to be well-received by investors. Shares in New Hope experienced a rally, climbing 5.3 per cent during the trading session. The positive sentiment extended to other companies in the sector, with Whitehaven Coal also enjoying gains, adding 4 per cent.

The extension of the buy-back program reflects New Hope’s confidence in its financial position and its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. The company will continue to assess market conditions and adjust its capital management strategy as needed.