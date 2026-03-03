Northern Minerals Gains Reprieve in China Influence Battle

Australian rare earths prospect Northern Minerals has secured a reprieve in its dispute regarding alleged Chinese influence, after a Beijing-based shareholder withdrew its attempt to remove the chairman. Vastness Investment Group, a Chinese entity holding a 7.7 per cent stake in the mining company, had requested an extraordinary meeting to vote on the dismissal of chairman Adam Handley. However, the company has now dropped its bid, providing Northern Minerals with crucial breathing room.

This development grants Northern Minerals until June 30 to conduct its delayed general meeting. The extension allows the miner to await a ruling from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which is currently investigating claims of covert Chinese influence over Northern Minerals. The probe was initiated after Northern Minerals raised concerns that a previous directive from Treasurer Jim Chalmers, requiring five Chinese-linked entities to divest their holdings, had been circumvented.

Northern Minerals is focused on developing its Browns Range deposit in Western Australia. The project aims to produce rare earths, essential components used in military and high-tech applications. This comes at a crucial time as Western governments seek to diversify their critical minerals supply chains and reduce reliance on China.

According to chairman Adam Handley, it is important that FIRB has sufficient time to complete its consideration. He stated that Browns Range is a vitally important project for Australia and allied nations’ efforts to establish rare earths and permanent magnets supply chains that are not reliant on a single source.