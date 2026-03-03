A CLSA analyst has described Magellan Financial Group’s proposed merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners as a ‘game changer,’ revising the company’s outlook from stagnant earnings to a promising multi-year growth prospect. Magellan Financial Group is an Australian-based global fund manager. Barrenjoey Capital Partners is an Australian-owned financial services firm.

Richard Amland from CLSA suggests the transaction would establish a vertically integrated, full-service investment bank. The merger would combine capital markets execution, transaction advisory services, and asset management, drawing comparisons to the early stages of Macquarie Bank. Amland believes this deal presents Magellan shareholders with a significantly more appealing future than its current trajectory.

The structure of the deal involves two equity raisings at $8.45, which will increase Magellan’s share count by roughly 80 per cent. The arrangement is projected to almost double earnings by the 2027-28 financial year. Due to the expected synergies and anticipated shareholder backing, Amland has increased his 12-month price target for Magellan from $9.60 to $12.00.

Consequently, Amland has upgraded Magellan’s rating from Hold to Outperform. He noted the potential for conflicts of interest between competing business divisions, but considers the merger to be lower risk because of the firms’ established relationship and compatible cultures.