Magellan Shares Soar Amid Market Uncertainty

Australian markets experienced a mixed day, with the ASX edging lower amid geopolitical concerns and fluctuating commodity prices. Bucking the trend, Magellan Financial Group saw its share price surge 30 per cent as trading resumed following the Barrenjoey deal. Magellan is an Australian-based global fund manager. The company provides investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

BHP’s chair addressed the AFR Business Summit, advocating for corporate tax reform to enhance competitiveness. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock cautioned at the summit that a prolonged conflict in Iran could adversely affect global economic activity. The RBA is also investigating the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce.

In other news, Melbourne-based credit fund Realm, managing a $10 billion portfolio, revealed an $80 million exposure to a collapsed UK lender facing fraud allegations. Meanwhile, professional services firm PwC is leading the ‘big four’ in closing the gender pay gap, achieving gender-balanced workforces at all income levels. Energy markets were volatile after reports indicated Qatar halted gas production following attacks on energy infrastructure, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.