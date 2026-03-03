Zeus Resources Announces Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca Project

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU), an emerging explorer focused on high-impact critical mineral projects in underexplored jurisdictions, has announced outstanding antimony assay results from the first stage trenching at its Casablanca Antimony Project (CAP) in central Morocco. The results confirm a high-grade discovery, indicating significant potential for scale within the emerging Smaala–Oulmès structural corridor.

Laboratory assays from Trench 1 (T1) returned a length-weighted average intercept of 2 metres at 22.69% Sb, including a peak assay of 37.14% Sb from massive stibnite mineralisation. Step-out Trench 1A (T1A), located 185 metres away, also confirmed strike continuity with a length-weighted average intercept of 3 metres at 4.04% Sb. These results validate the dual-parameter geophysical signature (high chargeability/high resistivity) identified in a previous survey.

The company has finalised permitting for the remaining seven trenches (T2–T8) along the 4 km mineralised strike. Zeus intends to complete up to nine trenches across the CAP licenses as part of its systematic trenching program. These trenches are designed to test strike extensions and parallel vein systems identified during mapping and geophysics.

Zeus Executive Director, Hugh Pilgrim, commented that the initial trenching and laboratory results at Casablanca are highly encouraging, confirming exceptional near-surface antimony grades and strong along-strike continuity. The company has commenced mobilisation for the remaining seven trenches, with results expected to form the basis for a maiden drilling campaign targeted for Q2 2026. The company will continue to update shareholders as trenching progresses.