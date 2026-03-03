Regener8 Resources Acquires Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Europe

Regener8 Resources (ASX:R8R) has announced it has entered a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the Srebrenica North Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Regener8 Resources is an Australian company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources. The project is located within the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, an area known for its significant polymetallic deposits.

The Srebrenica North Project is strategically positioned between two operating mines owned by Mineco Group, including the Sase Mine, a high-grade lead-zinc-silver operation, and the Veliki Majdan Mine, a producing lead-zinc mine. The region has seen increased exploration activity, with Dundee Precious Metals recently acquiring the Vareš Silver Operation, further highlighting the area’s potential as a global production hub. Terra Balcanica, a direct neighbour to the project, has also reported promising intercepts from its exploration activities.

The project area has a rich mining history dating back to medieval times, with historical workings present. While sporadic exploration occurred in the 1970s, no modern exploration methods have been applied in over half a century. Regener8 believes that utilising modern exploration techniques will unlock significant value within this high-grade district. Managing Director Stephen Foley commented that this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Regener8, securing a foothold in Europe’s premier polymetallic belts.

Under the agreement terms, Regener8 will pay a $25,000 non-refundable deposit and, upon completion, will pay $50,000 cash and issue 8 million ordinary shares to the vendors, subject to shareholder approval. The company has commenced due diligence and will remain in a trading halt pending completion of a capital raising, expected to be lifted no later than the opening of trade on Thursday, 5 March 2026.