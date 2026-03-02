FBR Secures Binding Agreement for Robotic Wall Construction

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR), a robotic technology company focused on safer, more efficient, and sustainable solutions, has announced a binding Wall as a Service® (WaaS®) Offtake Agreement with Victorian-based modular building company EW Distribution Pty Ltd (trading as AMOVEO). FBR designs, develops and builds dynamically stabilised robots to address global needs. These robots utilise the company’s core Dynamic Stabilisation Technology® (DST®).

Under the agreement, AMOVEO has committed to purchasing a minimum of 5,400 vertical square metres of wall construction from FBR over 24 months. The contract is valued between $400,000 and $450,000, inclusive of block and adhesive costs, based on single-leaf walls. This agreement aligns with FBR’s strategic milestone to secure a multi-unit domestic pipeline and advance its position as a low-cost domestic disruptor using Hadrian® technology. The committed volume supports FBR’s goal of securing a binding order for at least 20 homes in the local market in 2026.

In addition to the offtake agreement, FBR has signed a non-binding strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AMOVEO and ASD Corporation Australia Pty Ltd (ASD), a registered national builder. The MOU aims to jointly develop and deliver a hybrid robotic-modular construction solution across Australia. The collaboration will integrate FBR’s Hadrian robotic blocklaying technology with AMOVEO’s factory-built modular prefabricated service cores, which contain fully integrated kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, and HVAC services.

AMOVEO and ASD have identified development sites along Australia’s east coast and expect to secure contracts to deliver approximately 200 homes over the next 12 months. The offering is tailored to address the affordable housing shortage, targeting build-to-rent, social housing, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and rent-to-buy programs. Following an initial batch of demonstration homes, FBR, AMOVEO, and ASD plan to enter a 5-year Commercialisation Agreement to roll out the combined robotic and modular construction system nationally.