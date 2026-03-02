Capstone Copper Achieves Record Fourth-Quarter Results

Capstone Copper has announced record-breaking results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company reported revenue reaching an all-time high, with adjusted EBITDA soaring to a quarterly record of $US308 million ($434 million). This represents a significant increase from $US171.9 million in the same period the previous year. Capstone Copper is a mining company focused on copper production from its mines in North and South America. The company aims to grow production while maintaining a commitment to sustainable practices.

Copper production for the December quarter totalled 58,273 tonnes, with C1 cash costs of $US2.31 per pound. This contributed to a full-year output of 224,764 tonnes at $US2.44 per pound, aligning with the company’s guidance. These figures demonstrate Capstone Copper’s operational efficiency and its ability to meet production targets.

Looking ahead to 2026, Capstone Copper forecasts copper production in the range of 200,000 to 230,000 tonnes. The company estimates C1 cash costs of $US2.45 to $US2.75 per pound for the upcoming year. Additionally, Capstone Copper confirmed a new three-year labour agreement at its Mantoverde operations, effectively ending strike action and ensuring continued stability at the site.

The agreement at Mantoverde marks a positive development for Capstone Copper, securing labour relations and supporting its production outlook for the coming years. The company’s record fourth-quarter results and strategic agreements position it well for continued growth and operational success in the copper market.