Stockland Partners with EdgeConneX for Data Centres

Stockland has finalised documentation to establish a 50/50 partnership with EdgeConneX to develop, own, and operate a portfolio of data centres across Australia. Stockland is a diversified property group that owns, manages, and develops retail town centres, residential communities, logistics facilities, and business parks. EdgeConneX specialises in global data centre solutions, catering to cloud and artificial intelligence providers.

The partnership aims to combine Stockland’s land holdings, development capabilities, and project management expertise with EdgeConneX’s global experience in delivering data centre solutions. This collaboration is designed to create a robust platform for meeting the increasing demand for data infrastructure.

Both parties intend to leverage Stockland’s portfolio of assets located in major metropolitan markets to support the rollout of hyperscale data centres. This strategic move targets the growing demand from cloud and AI customers who require advanced data processing and storage capabilities.

The venture is poised to capitalise on the burgeoning need for data centres driven by the expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies across Australia. By combining their respective strengths, Stockland and EdgeConneX aim to establish a leading presence in the Australian data centre market.