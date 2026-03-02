Markets Shrug Off Middle East Conflict

Despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, financial markets displayed surprising resilience. Following initial jitters in Asian markets and a slightly lower opening on Wall Street, the S&P 500 managed to close marginally higher. This muted response came even as reports surfaced of renewed strikes and disruptions to oil infrastructure, including the shutdown of Qatari LNG production and attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery. LNG prices in Europe and Asia surged, and Brent crude settled higher, yet investors seemed to largely discount the potential for prolonged conflict.

US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about regime change in Iran appears to be falling on deaf ears, with investors seemingly betting on a more limited “regime calibration” strategy. This involves short, targeted operations aimed at modifying the regime’s behaviour without triggering a full-scale war. However, this approach relies on Iran’s willingness to de-escalate, which is far from certain given its recent attacks on regional energy infrastructure and the decimation of its leadership.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock echoed a note of caution at The Australian Financial Review Business Summit. While acknowledging the market’s calm response, she stressed it was too early to declare an “all clear”. The conflict poses a dilemma for the RBA, as rising energy prices could exacerbate existing inflationary pressures. Bullock highlighted the risk of longer-term inflation expectations rising due to the supply shock, a scenario the RBA is keen to avoid. Her remarks suggest the RBA will carefully monitor the situation and its potential impact on the Australian economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is Australia’s central bank. It is responsible for maintaining financial stability and promoting sustainable economic growth for the benefit of the Australian people. Bullock’s comments indicate a cautious approach to monetary policy amidst global uncertainty.