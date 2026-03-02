US Equities Face Potential Setback: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs’ trading desk has cautioned that US equities might need a further pullback before establishing a sustainable advance. According to Gail Hafif and Brian Garrett from Goldman’s trading desk, fragile market sentiment and erratic financial flows have left the S&P 500 vulnerable after it failed to maintain levels above 7000.

Despite a generally supportive macroeconomic environment, stocks have struggled to absorb the impact of geopolitical tensions and significant fluctuations in commodity prices. This confluence of factors has created a challenging and, according to the bank’s traders, “painful” near-term outlook for the market.

The S&P 500 ended with minimal change on Monday, recovering from a sharp initial decline as traders assessed the potential consequences of escalating Middle East conflict. The conflict caused a surge in oil prices. Brent crude futures settled approximately 6.7 per cent higher, nearing $US78 a barrel, marking the largest increase since June.

While rising oil prices have unsettled investors, historical trends suggest the impact may be contained. Goldman’s traders observed that in 22 instances since 2000, where West Texas Intermediate crude jumped by 10 per cent or more in a single session, the S&P 500 returns often turned positive beyond the initial selloff. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base.