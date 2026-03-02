Qatar LNG Plant Halts Production After Drone Attack

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production has been suspended at QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan plant, the world’s largest LNG export facility, following an Iranian drone attack. This unprecedented shutdown, confirmed by QatarEnergy, has rattled global energy markets and sent European gas prices soaring more than 50 per cent. The Ras Laffan plant accounts for approximately one-fifth of global LNG supply, raising concerns about worldwide energy security.

European benchmark gas futures experienced their most significant surge since the energy crisis in 2022. QatarEnergy is a major global energy company involved in the exploration, production, and export of oil and natural gas. The company plays a crucial role in supplying energy to countries around the world. The halt in production coincides with a significant reduction in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global fuel shipments, further exacerbating supply concerns.

Analysts are warning of potential threats to the security of gas supplies. Simone Tagliapietra, an analyst at Bruegel, stated that the extent of the impact hinges on the duration of the shutdown. Although most of the LNG from the Middle East is purchased by Asian countries, this disruption will intensify competition for alternative supplies and push up prices across the globe, including in Europe.

European gas prices are rising amid unusually low storage inventories. The region requires substantial LNG imports this summer to replenish supplies before the upcoming winter. While the intraday price surge is the largest in four years, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, benchmark prices are only at a one-year high as regional supplies have not been directly impacted, and traders continue to evaluate the potential duration of the conflict.