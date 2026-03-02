IPO Plans Unsettled by Middle East Tensions

Companies preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs) are reassessing their strategies amidst the market volatility triggered by recent events in the Middle East. Investment banks are actively seeking solutions to finalise deals that are nearing completion. Uncertainty looms as firms evaluate the potential impact of escalating tensions on investor sentiment and market stability.

Despite the broader uncertainty, some companies are proceeding with their IPO plans. European defence technology company Vincorion and MiniMed Group, the diabetes device unit of US-listed Medtronic Plc, are reportedly sticking to their near-term listing timelines, according to sources familiar with the matter. These companies appear confident in their ability to navigate the current market conditions.

However, other firms with less advanced IPO preparations are adopting a more cautious approach, closely monitoring developments in the US and Israel’s operations in Iran. The sudden shift in market sentiment threatens to disrupt what was anticipated to be a strong year for IPOs, even before considering potential mega-listings from companies such as SpaceX and artificial intelligence leaders.

Kevin Foley, head of global capital markets at JPMorgan Chase & Co, commented on the situation from the lender’s Global Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami. “Investors are digesting the events over the weekend,” Foley said. “The hope is that things don’t escalate further. It’s too early to say how this evolves, but the markets are still generally open for business.”