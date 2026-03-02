Genesis Energy Announces A$1.73 Price for Rights Offer

by Finance News Network March 03, 2026 08:28 AM


Genesis Energy (GNE:ASX), a diversified New Zealand energy company that sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG and is one of New Zealand’s largest energy retailers with approximately 500,000 customers, has announced the A$ price for its upcoming rights offer. The A$ price has been set at A$1.73 per share for its underwritten 1 for 7.9 pro rata renounceable rights offer. This offer is designed to raise approximately NZ$300 million.

The A$ price was determined using an NZD/AUD exchange rate of 0.84305, as published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The exchange rate was taken from the Reserve Bank’s website at 3:00pm NZDT on Monday, 2 March 2026.

The Rights Offer is scheduled to open on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. Genesis Energy advises that eligible shareholders can visit www.shareoffer.co.nz/genesis for further information regarding the offer. This announcement is not for release or distribution in the United States.


