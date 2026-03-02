Fidelity Investments Reports Record Asset Growth

Fidelity Investments, a major global asset manager, has announced a record-breaking year, with its total assets in funds increasing by over $US1 trillion and revenue climbing 15 per cent since 2024. Fidelity Investments is a financial services company that provides a range of services including investment management, brokerage services, and retirement planning. Headquartered in Boston, the firm manages trillions of dollars in assets for individuals and institutions worldwide.

According to the company’s annual report, assets under management reached $US7.1 trillion ($10.1 trillion) in 2025, a substantial rise from the $US5.9 trillion reported the previous year. Revenue also reached a new peak of $US37.7 billion. The firm now manages and administers a total of $US18 trillion across its various business lines.

The strong performance was attributed to a robust stock market and rising interest rates. Abigail Johnson, chief executive officer and chair, noted that Fidelity is preparing for its next phase of growth through the introduction of new tools, including electronic fund transfers via Stripe. Fidelity continues to expand its digital asset offerings, having launched Fidelity Crypto for individual retirement accounts this year.

Unlike competitors such as BlackRock and Vanguard Group, Fidelity benefits from diverse revenue streams beyond asset management, including brokerage services and health record-keeping for 401(k) plans. This diversification has proven beneficial in mitigating challenges faced by active asset managers, such as outflows and reduced margins resulting from the increasing popularity of lower-cost index funds.