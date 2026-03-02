Qantas Slides as Virgin Australia Climbs

Qantas shares experienced a notable dip in early trading, falling more than 5 per cent as investors reacted to rising fuel prices and potential softening in international travel demand linked to ongoing disruptions in the Middle East. The market is carefully assessing the impact of these factors on Qantas’s international operations and overall profitability.

In contrast, Virgin Australia saw its shares climb, gaining 5.1 per cent to reach $3.30 around 1.35pm AEDT on Monday. Virgin Australia is a domestically focused airline that provides passenger and cargo services. The company has benefited from increased domestic travel demand as Qantas faces international headwinds.

While Virgin Australia has suspended flights to Doha, these flights are operated by Qatar Airways, in which Virgin Australia holds a 22 per cent stake, meaning the airline carries no financial risk from the suspension. This arrangement appears to have bolstered investor confidence in Virgin Australia’s stability during this period of international uncertainty. The contrasting performance of the two airlines highlights the different exposures and market perceptions in the current climate.