SME Sector Continues Growth Trajectory

Australia’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector maintained its growth throughout the final months of 2025. The latest MYOB SME Performance Indicator confirmed another quarter of growth, marking the strongest run of half-yearly results since 2023. MYOB provides business management solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Their software and services cover accounting, payroll, and other essential business functions.

The indicator, based on anonymised small business performance data from October to December 2025, increased by 1 per cent over the quarter and 3 per cent over the year. This reinforces the gradual improvement observed since early 2025. Public construction and manufacturing were major drivers of growth, both increasing by 3 per cent.

According to MYOB CEO Paul Robson, the September and December quarters demonstrate sustained momentum. “The indicator confirms the sector has seen gradual improvement through 2025. Despite ongoing cost and capacity pressures, SMEs are lifting productivity and maintaining investment,” Robson stated. The construction sector was a particularly strong contributor, rising 3 per cent over the quarter and 5.3 per cent over the year, achieving its strongest result in three years.

“Construction SMEs are central to housing and infrastructure delivery, and their performance has helped keep overall SME growth positive,” Robson added. The data suggests a cautiously positive outlook for the start of 2026. Continued investment in productivity, alongside sustained infrastructure and housing pipelines, is expected to support further SME growth.