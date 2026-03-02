Iran Conflict May Influence RBA Decisions

The ongoing conflict involving Iran could influence the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decisions regarding interest rates, according to Betashares chief economist David Bassanese. The uncertainty surrounding inflation, partly driven by potential disruptions to global energy markets, may keep the RBA on the sidelines. Even without a formal blockage at the Strait of Hormuz, oil-related transport costs are anticipated to rise due to shipping companies rerouting vessels and increased freight insurance costs.

Bassanese noted that robust domestic demand in the fourth quarter, following a 1 per cent rise in the third quarter, would typically add pressure for another rate hike. However, he anticipates the next move to occur in May, following the release of the Q1 CPI report, rather than this month. The implications of the Iran conflict for the RBA are mixed, with higher global energy prices negatively affecting consumer spending and sentiment while simultaneously placing upward pressure on headline inflation, as fuel accounts for 3 per cent of the CPI.

Heightened geopolitical tensions, if they persist and escalate, would likely make the RBA less inclined to raise rates amid such uncertainty. This is due to the potential for these tensions to negatively impact the broader economic outlook. The RBA’s focus remains on balancing inflationary pressures with the need to support economic growth in a volatile global environment.

