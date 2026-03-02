Magellan and Barrenjoey Announce Merger Deal

Magellan Financial Group is set to merge with Barrenjoey in a deal valued at $1.6 billion. The investment manager is reportedly raising capital from institutional investors following the announcement of the merger. Magellan is an Australian-based global fund manager. The company provides investment solutions to retail, high net worth and institutional investors.

Barrenjoey is an Australian-owned financial services firm. It provides corporate advisory, equities, and fixed income services. The merger aims to create a larger, more diversified financial institution, potentially resembling a smaller version of Macquarie Group. Observers suggest one of the firms is likely to dominate the merged entity.

The announcement comes amidst broader market volatility. Oil prices have surged due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, with Brent crude potentially reaching $US100 a barrel. This surge in commodity prices, while potentially boosting revenue for some businesses and the government, could also contribute to rising inflation, posing a challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Escalating geopolitical tensions are also impacting markets. Shares on the ASX fell near noon AEDT as Iran, the US, and Israel exchanged missiles, driving a risk-off sentiment. Elsewhere, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has directed Australians seeking to leave the Middle East to use commercial airlines, dampening hopes for government-organised repatriation flights.