Australian Job Ads Surge to Four-Month High

Job advertisements in Australia have experienced back-to-back increases for the first time in 16 months, reaching their highest level since October 2024. According to the latest ANZ-Indeed data, job ads rose by 3.2 per cent in February, building on gains made in the previous month. This growth places current job ad levels 16.6 per cent higher than the average seen in the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating a robust recovery in the employment sector.

Indeed senior economist Callam Pickering noted the significance of this trend, stating that the new year has brought about renewed hiring activity across the country. Specific sectors are driving this surge. Job advertisements for nurses have risen to their highest level in nearly two years, reflecting increased demand in the healthcare industry. The retail sector has also demonstrated strong growth in job opportunities, alongside administration roles, highlighting a broad recovery across various segments of the economy.

The ANZ-Indeed Job Ads series is compiled monthly, tracking trends and changes in online job postings. The recent figures suggest a positive outlook for the Australian labour market, with increased opportunities available across multiple sectors. These back-to-back increases indicate a potentially sustained period of growth in employment, offering encouragement to job seekers and businesses alike. This data provides a valuable insight into the evolving dynamics of the Australian economy, reflecting both challenges and opportunities in the current environment.