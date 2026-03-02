South32 Appoints Stephen Pearce as Chairman

South32 has announced that Stephen Pearce has officially assumed the role of chairman, effective immediately. Pearce succeeds Karen Wood, who retired from the position on Sunday. The transition follows the company’s announcement on October 23, outlining the change in leadership. South32 is a diversified global metals and mining company with a portfolio of high-quality, well-maintained operations. They produce commodities including aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc.

Karen Wood departed the company holding approximately 368,000 shares. Based on recent valuations, these shares are estimated to be worth $1.74 million. The change at the top represents a significant moment for South32 as it continues to navigate the global resources market.

Pearce brings extensive experience to the role, having served in various leadership positions within the resources sector. His appointment is expected to provide continuity and stability for South32 as it pursues its strategic objectives. Further details regarding Pearce’s vision for the company are anticipated in future announcements.