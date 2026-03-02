Qantas Shares Dip Amid Middle East Conflict

Shares in Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, have fallen more than 5 per cent in morning trade following escalating conflict in the Middle East, which is disrupting international aviation routes. Qantas is a major Australian airline, operating both domestic and international flights. It also offers freight and logistics services.

While some Qantas services remain unaffected, with QF1/2 from Sydney to London Heathrow via Singapore operating as scheduled, and QF33/34 flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle also running normally, adjustments have been made. The QF9/10 service from Perth is now being rerouted north of Iran, passing through Afghanistan, to avoid conflict zones.

The disruption stems from the airline’s main European partner, Emirates, suspending all flights to and from its Dubai International Airport hub. This decision was made in response to airspace closures across the UAE and surrounding countries, which followed attacks, including incidents at the airport, since Saturday.

As of the latest update, Qantas shares were trading down 5.6 per cent, reflecting investor concern over the potential impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions on the airline’s operations and profitability.