ABx Group Advances Rare Earth Carbonate Production

ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX), an Australian company focused on delivering materials for a safer, cleaner future, has announced further progress in the production of mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) products from its Deep Leads ionic clay rare earth elements (REE) resource in northern Tasmania. Testing by the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has confirmed that ABx’s maiden MREC, which is rich in dysprosium and terbium, meets the exemption criteria for radiological control as set by the International Atomic Energy Agency. This broadens the range of potential customers and reduces regulatory compliance requirements.

Samples of the maiden MREC have been provided to multiple potential customers, including Ucore Rare Metals Inc., which intends to develop rare-earth processing facilities in the US and Canada. ABx and Ucore have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the supply of mixed rare earth carbonates from Australia to Ucore. Managing Director Dr. Mark Cooksey is currently part of an Australian Critical Minerals delegation to Canada and the US, attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto and a Business Matchmaking Session in New York to further develop relationships with international customers, investors, and government agencies.

A second MREC has been produced by ANSTO using liquor from column leach tests. Preliminary results indicate that this MREC will have even higher heavy rare earth content and lower impurities than the maiden MREC. Assay results are expected in March, and samples will be provided to additional potential customers.

Dr. Cooksey stated that the ANSTO results confirm that ABx’s maiden MREC sample from Deep Leads would meet the exemption criteria for radiological control. This is further evidence that the ABx MREC is likely to be very attractive to customers, and he anticipates feedback soon. ABx is also conducting economic studies to optimise project design, supported by metallurgical studies conducted in-house and with partners such as ANSTO and engineering partners.