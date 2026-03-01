Megado Minerals Secures Option on High-Grade Silver-Copper Project

Megado Minerals Limited (ASX: MEG), a mining exploration company with assets including the Iberian Copper Project, has secured an option to acquire the Alpartir Silver-Copper-Antimony Project in Aragón, Spain. The Alpartir Project, spanning 576 square kilometres, is known for its exceptionally high-grade Ag-Cu-Sb vein system with historical underground production across multiple locations. The option agreement grants Megado a five-year period to conduct exploration and development activities, with the acquisition at the company’s full discretion.

The project boasts historical mines documented over a 36-kilometre distance, with permits covering the full extent of these mines and prospective geology. Historical rock chip sampling by Asturiana de Zinc (AZSA) revealed silver grades exceeding 1,000 g/t Ag (>32 oz/t) and copper grades surpassing 5% Cu. These high-grade samples indicate the potential for bonanza-level silver values and significant antimony content, suggesting silver-bearing tetrahedrite or complex sulfosalt mineralisation.

To bolster the project’s advancement, Megado Minerals has appointed Mr Lachlan Rutherford, a geologist and mining executive with extensive experience in Spanish projects, to the Board as Executive Director. Mr Rutherford brings over 25 years of commercial and exploration expertise in industrial mineral, precious metal, and base metal projects. His international experience includes work on critical mineral projects in Spain and Finland.

Megado plans to undertake comprehensive exploration activities, including geological mapping, resampling of AZSA locations, systematic lithogeochemical sampling, and airborne and ground-based geophysics. The goal is to generate targets for maiden drill testing of down-dip and along-strike extensions. The company believes Alpartir represents an underexplored, structurally controlled high-grade vein system with significant exploration upside.