Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX: CHM), a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer, has announced it has received $1.785 million from Radium Capital. This funding is an advance secured against the company’s anticipated FY26 Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI).

The funds received will be used to support Chimeric’s clinical trial pipeline and for general working capital purposes. The funding agreement with Radium Capital provides Chimeric with early access to a portion of its anticipated FY26 RDTI, enhancing its financial flexibility.

The facility is secured against the anticipated FY26 RDTI to be received from the Australian Taxation Office, and incurs interest at a commercial rate. Repayment is timed to coincide with the anticipated receipt of the Company’s FY26 RDTI, which is expected by 31 December 2026.

Chimeric retains the option to repay the facility at any time before this date without penalty, subject to a minimum interest period of 90 days. The Australian Government’s RDTI program provides companies engaging in eligible R&D activities with a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5%.