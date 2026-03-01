Sequoia Financial Group Withdraws Revocation Deed

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ), an integrated financial services company, has announced its agreement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to withdraw the Revocation Deed previously entered into on 12 September 2025. The initial details of this deed were included in the company’s interim report for the half-year ending 31 December 2025. Sequoia provides various financial solutions, including wealth management, corporate advisory, and equity services. The company operates across a network of advisors and firms.

The Revocation Deed, which Sequoia now intends to withdraw, was initially established to address specific regulatory concerns. The decision to withdraw the deed reflects ongoing discussions and resolutions reached between Sequoia and ASIC. The withdrawal signifies a change in the previously agreed-upon terms outlined in the initial deed.

Sequoia plans to formally lodge a Form 106 to officially withdraw the Revocation Deed. The company has committed to informing the market as soon as the document has been successfully lodged with the relevant authorities. This notification will ensure that shareholders and stakeholders are kept fully informed of the progress.

The board of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has approved the release of this announcement to the ASX, ensuring transparency and adherence to continuous disclosure obligations. Investors are advised to monitor further announcements from Sequoia regarding the lodgement of Form 106.