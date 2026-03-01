MA Financial Sells Infinite Care to Anglicare

MA Financial has reached an agreement to sell Infinite Care, the single asset held within its MA Aged Care Fund, to Anglicare Sydney. The sale price remains undisclosed; however, the transaction is set to provide investors with a return exceeding 2.8 times their initial invested capital over the fund’s lifespan. MA Financial is a diversified financial services firm offering asset management, lending, and corporate advisory solutions.

The deal, which is subject to customary approvals, is anticipated to be finalised within the first half of 2026. MA Financial anticipates a gain of approximately $20 million from its co-investment in Infinite Care. This gain will be recognised as a one-off significant item in the company’s underlying earnings for the 2026 financial year.

In addition to the co-investment gain, MA Financial is also slated to receive a performance fee that is linked to the overall outcome of the fund. The final gain amount and the performance fee are both subject to typical transaction adjustments. Once the transaction is complete, MA Financial intends to reinvest the proceeds generated from the co-investment realisation and the performance fee into various growth initiatives.

This strategic sale highlights MA Financial’s ability to identify and cultivate valuable assets within the aged care sector, delivering substantial returns for its investors. The recycling of capital into new growth opportunities will further strengthen the company’s position in the market.