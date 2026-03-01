Ampol has responded to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) publication of its competition concerns regarding Ampol’s proposed acquisition of EG Australia. The ACCC is currently reviewing the proposed acquisition to determine its potential impact on competition within the Australian fuel and convenience retail market.

The ACCC’s preliminary assessment has pinpointed 54 EG Australia sites across 51 areas where potential competition issues may arise. This is a reduction from the 115 sites that were initially flagged for further review in January. The regulator is also still assessing a further 20 areas without a preliminary view, alongside potential metropolitan-wide effects in major cities.

The ACCC is examining potential impacts in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. Post-transaction, Ampol’s market share by site in these cities would be 21 per cent, 19 per cent, 20 per cent, and 31 per cent, respectively. Ampol, an Australian petroleum company, supplies fuel and related products across the country. EG Australia is a major fuel and convenience retailer with sites across Australia.

Both Ampol and EG Australia will have the opportunity to address the issues raised by the ACCC. The ACCC is scheduled to release its final determination on the matter by June 5. Ampol stated it remains confident in its position and will continue to cooperate with the ACCC throughout the review process.