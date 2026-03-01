Web Travel CFO Rescinds Resignation

Web Travel has confirmed that its chief financial officer, Tony Ristevski, has withdrawn his resignation and will remain in his current role. This decision reverses an announcement made in November regarding his departure. Web Travel is a company focused on providing online travel services and solutions to customers and businesses. They utilise technology to streamline travel booking and management processes.

According to managing director John Guscic, maintaining continuity and leveraging institutional knowledge are critical factors as the company continues to implement its growth strategy. Guscic noted that after careful consideration, the board and Mr. Ristevski concurred that his continued tenure would best serve the company’s interests and strategic objectives.

Mr. Ristevski stated that his decision to remain as chief financial officer came after further discussions with both the management team and the board of directors. These discussions centred around the group’s strategic plans and the role Mr. Ristevski would play in supporting their successful execution. The reversal provides reassurance to investors regarding the company’s financial leadership.

The confirmation of Mr. Ristevski remaining in his position aims to solidify the company’s financial direction and support its ongoing initiatives. The company has not released any additional statements regarding this matter.