Mideast Conflict Rattles Global Markets

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is testing the resilience of global markets as investors prepare for the opening of stock, bond, and energy markets. Early indicators suggest a move away from risk, with the US dollar and Swiss franc strengthening against major currencies. The Australian dollar and South African rand are declining. Equity indexes in Saudi Arabia and Egypt experienced declines of more than 2% during Sunday trading.

Markets, already anxious about artificial intelligence and potential credit vulnerabilities amidst high valuations, now face a spiralling military situation that threatens to destabilise global shipping and travel. The impact on oil prices and inflation is a major concern after US stocks recently recorded their worst drop in 10 months. The potential for increased commodity prices could prompt a selloff as investors reduce risk.

Dec Mullarkey, managing director at SLC Management, noted that investors are already cautious due to technology disruption and emerging credit stress. Bloomberg Economics suggests a prolonged Middle East conflict could push crude oil to $US80 a barrel. Closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a price spike as high as $US108. Approximately one-fifth of global oil flows pass through this waterway, a critical energy chokepoint.

Brent crude prices settled at $US72.48 a barrel on Friday, reflecting existing market concerns. Investors are closely monitoring developments as geopolitical instability adds further complexity to an already uncertain economic outlook.