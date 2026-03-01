OPEC+ to Boost Output Amid Gulf Tensions

Several OPEC+ nations have announced plans to increase crude oil production, responding to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, will collectively boost output by 206,000 barrels per day in April. The decision was made during a pre-planned meeting, but the backdrop of recent attacks has heightened its significance. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, is a group of oil-producing countries that work together to regulate the global supply and price of oil. OPEC aims to stabilise oil markets and ensure a steady income for its member nations.

Attacks in the region, particularly those impacting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, have raised concerns about potential disruptions to oil shipments. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which approximately 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes daily. Any hindrance to traffic through this strait could significantly impact global oil supply and prices. Rystad Energy notes the importance of access to export routes over headline output targets amid the geopolitical instability.

Iran, a key player in the region, exports around 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, primarily to China. Disruption to Iranian exports could force China to seek alternative sources, potentially driving prices higher. Experts anticipate a surge in oil prices when trading resumes. Rystad Energy analysts project that the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, could increase by $20 per barrel when markets open, reflecting the heightened risk and uncertainty in the region.