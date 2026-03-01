Magellan Requests Trading Halt Amid Merger Plans

Magellan Financial Group has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The request is pending an announcement regarding a proposed merger and associated capital raising activities. Magellan is an Australian-based global fund manager. They provide investment management services to retail, high net worth and institutional investors.

The capital raising is expected to involve both an institutional placement and a share purchase plan. Magellan has stated that the trading halt will remain in effect while the company finalises the details of these activities and prepares to update the market.

The trading halt is anticipated to last until Magellan releases an announcement confirming the completion of the institutional placement. Alternatively, the halt will be lifted at the commencement of trading on March 3, whichever occurs first. Magellan intends to update the market as soon as possible regarding the outcome of the institutional placement.

Investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements for further updates from Magellan Financial Group regarding the proposed merger and capital raising initiatives. The company’s shares will remain suspended from trading until the announcement is made or trading resumes on the specified date.