Energy Stocks, Gold Miners Set to Rally

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are expected to fuel a rally in energy stocks and gold miners. The escalating conflict, triggered by recent strikes, has prompted a rush for safe-haven assets and pushed oil prices higher. Bitcoin showed resilience, recovering after an initial dip, suggesting investors anticipate a short-term conflict. However, prolonged tensions could have a more serious impact on global growth and risk assets. Rystad Energy anticipates Brent crude to surge to around $US93 a barrel, potentially even higher if the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit lane, is closed.

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses a significant threat to global oil supplies, potentially impacting 8-10 million barrels per day. This scenario would benefit ASX-listed energy companies like Woodside Energy, Santos, and Beach Energy. Conversely, fuel-cost-sensitive businesses such as Qantas and Virgin Australia are likely to suffer, particularly with disruptions to flights to Europe. Defence stocks globally, including Rolls-Royce and Rheinmetall, and locally, DroneShield, are also poised to benefit from increased defence spending. DroneShield is a defence technology company, which specialises in counter-drone solutions and related technologies, offering products like drone detection and mitigation systems.

Analysts suggest gold and silver miners, such as Northern Star Resources, Capricorn Metals, and Silver Mines Resources, will also likely rise, as investors seek safe haven assets. Gold has already gained over 20 per cent this year, surpassing $US5000 an ounce. The longer the increase in oil prices continues, the greater the likelihood of recession. Heightened geopolitical instability will continue to impact markets and the global economy.

Overall market sentiment remains cautious, with the potential for significant volatility. The situation is still developing, with ongoing threats and retaliatory actions, creating uncertainty for investors.