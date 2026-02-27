UBS Proposes New Board Member Elections

UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has announced the nomination of Agustin Carstens and Luca Maestri for election to its board of directors. The elections are scheduled to take place at the company’s annual general meeting in April. UBS is a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company. It provides a range of financial services, including wealth management, investment banking, and asset management, to individuals, corporations, and institutions worldwide.

The nominations come as William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong have decided not to stand for re-election. The proposed changes aim to bolster the board’s expertise with the addition of seasoned leaders in the financial and regulatory sectors.

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS, commented on the nominations, highlighting the value Carstens and Maestri would bring to the board. He noted that their regulatory knowledge and CFO skills would be invaluable assets to the company’s governance and strategic direction. The move signals UBS’s commitment to maintaining a strong and experienced leadership team as it navigates the evolving global financial landscape.