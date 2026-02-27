Eurobank Profit Declines Amidst Growth Initiatives

Eurobank, the largest lender in Greece by market value, reported a 4.9% decrease in adjusted net profit for 2025. The bank announced a profit of 1.41 billion euros, down from 1.48 billion euros the previous year. Despite this dip, the bank highlighted that expansion in loans, increased customer deposits, and international operations contributed to surpassing other financial targets. Eurobank is a financial institution that provides a range of banking and investment services to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Athens, the bank operates in several countries, offering retail, commercial, and investment banking products.

The company said organic loan growth reached 5.3 billion euros in 2025, with deposits increasing by 4.1 billion euros. Chief Executive Fokion Karavias described 2025 as a year of “remarkable organic growth” across loans, deposits, and managed assets. He also emphasised the positive impact of recent acquisitions, including the Greece-based Eurolife. Amidst declining net interest income due to lower Eurozone interest rates, Greek banks are actively diversifying their income streams by expanding into wealth management and insurance services.

Eurobank has proposed a 55% payout ratio for 2025, which includes a cash dividend of 0.118 euros per share and a share buyback of 288 million euros. These proposals are subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Looking forward, Eurobank has set ambitious targets for 2026–2028. The lender aims to increase the return on tangible book value to approximately 17% by 2028 and achieve annual earnings per share growth of about 10%.

Additionally, Eurobank plans to increase cumulative shareholder payouts by roughly 50% compared to the 2023-2025 period. The bank anticipates loan expansion of about 7.5% annually and double-digit growth in wealth management assets. These forward-looking statements reflect the bank’s confidence in its strategic direction and growth prospects.