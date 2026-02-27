AMCIL maintains long-term focus on Australian equities and income growth

Mark Freeman, CEO & Portfolio Manager of AMCIL Ltd (ASX: AMH), outlined the company’s long-term approach to investing in Australian equities. Established as a listed investment company, AMCIL seeks to deliver capital growth and a growing stream of fully franked dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of predominantly Australian shares.

The company focuses on businesses with sound balance sheets, sustainable earnings and capable management. Portfolio construction emphasises quality and valuation discipline, with diversification used to manage risk across sectors and market cycles.

Freeman said AMCIL’s structure supports a long-term investment horizon, allowing it to hold companies through periods of market volatility rather than trade on short-term movements. Income generation remains central to its mandate, with dividend stability supported by portfolio cash flows and retained earnings.

AMCIL plays a role in portfolios as a core Australian equity exposure, combining income with long-term capital appreciation.