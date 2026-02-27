Coles Shares Tumble Despite Profit Increase

Coles Group shares experienced a significant drop of over 6 per cent in morning trade after investors responded to the company’s trading update. This followed rival Woolworths’ impressive results released on Wednesday. Coles is a major Australian supermarket chain providing groceries, household goods, and other consumer products. It also operates liquor stores and convenience outlets nationwide.

According to eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert, Coles delivered a respectable result, but it wasn’t enough to satisfy investors after Woolworths’ strong showing. The company’s underlying profit increased by 12.5 per cent to $676 million. Supermarket EBIT margin reached 5.8 per cent, surpassing Woolworths’ 5.5 per cent. This continues Coles’ margin advantage over the past 18 months.

Gilbert noted that the headline profit figure was impacted by a significant charge related to the wage remediation ruling, advising investors to concentrate on underlying performance. Liquor sales were a weak point, with EBIT declining by 37 per cent and comparable sales decreasing by 3.6 per cent. This reflects a challenging market and increased competition. The turnaround of the Liquorland business remains a key focus for the second half of the year.

Coles’ early third-quarter trading indicated supermarket sales growth of 3.7 per cent, demonstrating steady momentum in a highly competitive market. Gilbert stated that the battle for cost-conscious shoppers is ongoing, with both chains vying for market share. While Coles’ results are solid, the market may have anticipated a stronger performance following Woolworths’ recent rebound.