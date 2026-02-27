ASX Mixed as Reporting Season Concludes

Australian shares experienced mixed performance as the reporting season draws to a close. Coles Group disappointed investors with its outlook, while Bapcor saw its shares sink dramatically, falling 50 per cent. In contrast, Block’s shares soared 30 per cent following the announcement of significant job cuts, with the company planning to sack 4,000 staff globally. Harvey Norman also missed forecasts, adding to the day’s varied results.

In other economic news, Australia’s federal budget deficit has proven smaller than expected, buoyed by strong corporate tax payments. This windfall is reflected in the national accounts. Meanwhile, in South Australia, Premier Peter Malinauskas is poised for a landslide victory, cementing his position as a dominant figure in state politics.

Globally, a new wealth tax in the Netherlands is causing concern among investors. The levy targets any increase in the value of stock, bond, or cryptocurrency investments. The US and Iran are reportedly making progress in talks mediated by Oman, with further meetings planned in Geneva. Simultaneously, Australia is urging the UK to purchase local weapons as part of an AUKUS quid pro quo arrangement.

Finally, in property news, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has sold his Bronte home for $15 million, following a $16 million purchase nearby that he intends to renovate.