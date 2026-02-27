Australia Post Profit Dips Amid Modernisation

Australia Post has announced a half-year profit of $50.4 million for the December half, a decrease of $198.7 million compared to the prior corresponding period. The organisation attributed the drop to accelerated investments aimed at modernising its network and accommodating increased e-commerce activity. Australia Post provides postal and logistics services across Australia. The company also delivers important government services and enables communities to connect.

Group revenue saw a slight increase of 1.1 per cent, reaching $5.06 billion. This growth was primarily fuelled by parcels and services revenue, which amounted to $4.11 billion. Parcel volumes experienced a 5.1 per cent rise, exceeding 283 million items. However, letters volumes continued their structural decline, falling by 11.5 per cent to 734.2 million.

Australia Post is actively expanding its parcel-focused post office formats, deploying complimentary 24/7 parcel lockers nationally, and upgrading its technology infrastructure. These upgrades aim to enhance tracking capabilities, improve delivery speeds, and bolster overall network resilience. The company anticipates ongoing challenges, particularly within its legacy letters operations, and has cautioned that the 2026 financial year could potentially result in a loss as investments continue.