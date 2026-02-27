Maggie Beer Holdings Back in the Black

Gourmet food producer Maggie Beer Holdings (MBH) has announced a return to profitability for the six months ended December 31, 2025. The company, where celebrity cook Maggie Beer is a director and shareholder, reported a net profit after tax of $398,000, a significant turnaround from the $4.44 million loss recorded in the previous corresponding period. Revenue experienced a slight decrease of 1.7 per cent, landing at $52.8 million.

Maggie Beer Holdings is a gourmet food producer and distributor of specialty food products, gift hampers and related retail items. The company is currently undertaking a strategic review of its Hampers & Gifts online hampers business, acquired in 2021 for $40 million. While buyout offers for the hampers unit have been received, MBH indicated that a final decision is likely several months away, as the company continues to explore options, including further efforts to improve sales and profitability.

The Hampers & Gifts segment generated EBITDA of $3.1 million during the December half, a decline from $4.9 million in the prior year, impacted by widespread discounting across the industry. MBH is undergoing a significant transformation under the leadership of new chairman Mark Lindh. Food industry veterans Angelo Kotses, co-owner of Bickford’s, and Maurice Crotti, from the San Remo pasta family, have become major shareholders in the company.

Lindh noted that the operational and structural reforms implemented across the company are yielding positive results. Approximately $1.4 million in costs have been removed as part of the overhaul. The company will continue to assess the hampers business and seek improvements across all business units.