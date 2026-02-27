FRV Australia Appoints New Chief Executive

FRV Australia, a renewable energy developer controlled by Saudi Arabian interests, has announced the appointment of Michael Steiner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Steiner’s promotion comes after serving two years as the company’s Chief Business Development Officer. Prior to his time at FRV, Steiner held a position at French energy giant Engie.

Steiner succeeds Carlo Frigerio, who departs after contributing to the company’s foundational growth. FRV Australia is actively involved in developing clean energy and battery storage projects across Australia. The company expressed gratitude for Frigerio’s efforts in establishing a strong base for the company’s sustainable expansion in the Australian market.

FRV Australia is majority-owned (51 per cent) by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, a large Saudi Arabian conglomerate. The remaining 49 per cent is held by OMERS Infrastructure, a Canadian investment firm. The change in leadership signals a continued focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio within Australia.

The company aims to further solidify its position in the Australian renewable energy sector under Steiner’s direction. The firm focuses on developing and operating renewable energy assets, including solar and battery storage facilities.