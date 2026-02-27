Steamships Trading Company (SST) Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2025

Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST), a diversified group with operations spanning property, hospitality, logistics and commercial ventures, has announced a robust financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025. The preliminary final report indicates a significant increase in profitability, driven by strategic investments in assets, technology, and human capital. The company operates primarily in Papua New Guinea.

Revenues from continuing operations saw an 11.3% increase, reaching K798.2 million, compared to K717.4 million in the previous year. Profit from continuing operations after tax rose by 49.2% to K70.092 million. The profit for the period attributable to members increased by 46.3% to K67.060 million. These results reflect the group’s enhanced operational capabilities across its core business activities.

Steamships has proposed a final dividend of 65 toea per share, subject to Board approval, with a record date of 24th April 2026. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 40 toea per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to K1.05 per share, up from 70 toea in 2024. The company’s net operating cash flow generation increased by 12.6% to K176.3 million, with a year-end cash balance of K37.7 million. Depreciation in 2025 was K123.9 million against K113.5 million in 2024, and interest expense on net borrowings was K6.4 million against K6.1 million in 2024.

Looking ahead, Steamships maintains a positive yet measured outlook, prioritizing balance sheet strength and operational efficiency. While monitoring potential opportunities associated with natural resources-related projects, the group will maintain disciplined capital allocation. The annual meeting will be held on 26th May 2026.