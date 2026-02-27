Adisyn Ltd Reports Increased Loss Amid Strategic Shift

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1), specialising in the development of graphene-based interconnects for the global semiconductor industry, today announced its half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The company’s graphene technology aims to advance a patented low-temperature Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) process to enable direct graphene growth on semiconductor wafers. Adisyn reported a loss after tax of $4,564,254, compared to a loss of $2,665,538 for the same period in 2024. Total revenue from ordinary activities significantly increased to $103,754, up from $4,277 in the previous corresponding period.

The increased loss reflects the company’s strategic decision to classify its Adisyn Services business unit as held for sale, following a strategic review completed during the half-year. This decision is aimed at improving scale and allocating more capital to its core semiconductor business. The company is exploring various options for the Adisyn Services business, including a potential transaction, change of control event, or outright sale.

Despite the increased loss, Adisyn achieved several technical milestones during the period. The company commissioned an advanced ALD system and progressed in developing graphene-based interconnects. A key achievement was the successful installation and calibration of its newly acquired Beneq TFS 200 ALD system by its subsidiary, 2D Generation (2DG). The company also reported successful completion of an initial phase of developing a wafer surface pre-clean step.

Subsequent to the reporting period, Adisyn announced the successful meeting of a Class A Performance Right Milestone under the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement related to its acquisition of 2DG. Additionally, Arye Kohavi transitioned to the role of Managing Director, with Blake Burton becoming Executive Director, effective 4 February 2026. The half-year report has been reviewed by the Group’s auditor, Hall Chadwick Perth, with an unmodified review opinion.