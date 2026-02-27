Energy Technologies Limited Reports Half-Year Results

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY), a company involved in the manufacture and sale of specialist industrial cables and ancillary products through its subsidiary Bambach Wires & Cables, has released its Appendix 4D for the half-year ending 31 December 2025. The report indicates a decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, down 53% to $2.304 million, compared to the previous corresponding period. Despite the revenue decline, the loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members decreased by 13% to $5.633 million. No dividend was proposed or paid for the period.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables Pty Ltd, reported a loss after tax of $3.932 million. Management stated they focused on reducing cash outflow and restructuring the operational business during the period. This resulted in the previously mentioned revenue decrease but also contributed to the reduction in the reported loss. The board has finalised its review of potential opportunities and intends to update shareholders in the near term.

During the period, EGY raised $3.775 million through loans to bolster working capital. Additionally, $1.545 million in loans, including accrued interest, was converted into equity, resulting in the issuance of 53,705,288 fully paid ordinary shares. The company also repaid $400,000 in loans. The report includes a material uncertainty paragraph in relation to going concern, which investors should carefully consider.

The company also announced the appointment of Doron Eldar to assist in guiding the company through its next stage of growth, after thanking Alfred Chown for his long service.