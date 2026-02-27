Adslot Ltd Reports Narrowed Losses in Half-Year Financial Results

Adslot Ltd (ASX: ADJ), a company providing technology solutions for the advertising industry, has announced its half-year financial report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The report indicates a net loss after tax of $756,547, a 72% improvement compared to the $2,725,391 loss in the prior corresponding period (pcp). Total revenue from continuing operations saw a modest increase of 2%, rising to $2,850,982 from $2,799,592 in the pcp.

Trading technology revenue, a key indicator of Adslot’s core business performance, increased by 3% to $2.1 million. Symphony revenue also experienced a modest uptick, increasing by $88,000 compared to the pcp, reaching $1.3 million. However, Monetised Trading Value (MTV) on the Adslot Media platform experienced a 15% decline, primarily in EU & AU markets, impacting trading fee revenues, which decreased by 9% to $0.4 million.

Despite the challenges in Adslot Media, the company has actively managed its cost base, leading to a 36% reduction in total operating costs, down to $3.5 million from $5.5 million in the pcp. Salaries and employment costs decreased by 37%, reflecting cost reduction initiatives. The company also successfully raised $0.99 million through secured convertible notes and equity securities in August 2025.

Looking ahead, Adslot is focused on the development of its StoreFront digital advertising sales solution, with contracts being implemented with Hearst (UK), Rakuten Viber (Global), and Vox (USA). The company is also progressing its partnership with Goldvertise and actively marketing its Mutual Reseller Agreement with Infomo in Australia, New Zealand, and India. As of 31 December 2025, the Group’s cash position stood at $2.0 million. No dividend was declared for the half-year.