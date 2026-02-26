Future Generation Global (FGG) Announces Final Dividend and Reports FY25 Results

Future Generation Global Limited (FGG), a listed investment company focused on providing shareholders with long-term capital growth through diversified exposure to global equities, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 31 December 2025. The report, an Appendix 4E, details the company’s financial performance and dividend information. All comparisons are to the year ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a revenue from ordinary activities of $75.799 million, a decrease of 48.6%. Profit from ordinary activities before income tax expense was $67.883 million, down 51.7%. Net profit from ordinary activities after income tax expense was $47.998 million, reflecting a 50.8% decrease. Despite the decline in profits, FGG announced a final dividend of 4.0 cents per share, fully franked, along with a special dividend of 3.0 cents per share, also fully franked. These dividends are in addition to the interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share already paid.

The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is in operation for both the final and special dividends, with participating shareholders entitled to be allotted shares based on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) calculated over four trading days from the ex-dividend date. The DRP will operate without a discount for these dividends. Key dates for the final dividend include an ex-dividend date of 11 May 2026, a record date of 12 May 2026, a last election date for the DRP of 14 May 2026, and a payment date of 27 May 2026. Special dividend dates are similar in June 2026.

The net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share before tax was $1.74, while the after-tax NTA was $1.59. The results are based on an audited annual report by Pitcher Partners Sydney. The company also highlighted that it paid 7.7 cents per share in fully franked dividends to shareholders in FY25, compared to 7.3 cents per share in FY24.