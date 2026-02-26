Adheris Health (AHE) Reports Significant Profit Increase in Half-Year Report

Adheris Health Limited (AHE), formerly MedAdvisor Limited, has announced its half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2025, revealing a substantial increase in profit despite a decrease in revenue. Adheris Health provides pharmacy-driven, innovative patient engagement solutions that simplify the patient medication journey to empower better health. The company aspires to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital, patient-centric medication management.

The company reported a profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of $7,349,795, a 423.9% increase compared to the $1,402,915 reported for the half-year ended 31 December 2024. Basic earnings per share increased to 1.17 cents, up from 0.25 cents in the previous corresponding period, while diluted earnings per share rose to 1.12 cents from 0.23 cents. This surge in profitability was achieved despite a 49.0% decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, which fell to $23,346,274.

Notably, the current year’s result includes a profit on the sale of a subsidiary amounting to $17,479,199. The company confirmed there were no dividends paid, recommended, or declared during the financial period. Additionally, Adheris Health completed the disposal of its Australian and New Zealand business to Jonas Software on 4 July 2025 and changed its name and ASX code on 28 November 2025.

As of 31 December 2025, the company’s net tangible assets per ordinary security stood at 1.42 cents, a notable improvement from the (1.96) cents reported in the previous corresponding period. The Group has $8,085,032 in cash and cash equivalents. Directors believe that the Group will be able to continue as a going concern. The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors, with the review report attached to the Interim Report.