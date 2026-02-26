Sparc Technologies Reports Increased Loss for Half-Year

Sparc Technologies Limited (ASX: SPN), a company focused on the research and development of innovative technologies which drive enhanced environmental and sustainability objectives for global industries, has announced its consolidated results for the half-year ended 31 December 2025. The company reported a loss from ordinary activities after tax of $1,855,006, a 131% increase compared to the previous corresponding period. Net cash used in operating activities for the period amounted to $525,630.

The loss after tax includes non-cash expenses related to share-based payments to employees totalling $128,176, as well as depreciation and amortisation expenses of $105,536. Additionally, the loss reflects a $46,422 non-cash loss from the Group’s share in the net loss of its associate, Sparc Hydrogen Pty Ltd. The remaining difference between the loss after tax and net cash used in operating activities is attributed to movements in other asset and liability items.

Other information disclosed in the announcement included net tangible assets per security, which decreased from 3.00 cents in the prior corresponding period to 2.46 cents as of 31 December 2025. No dividends were declared or paid during the half-year. The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors, with the review report attached to the half-year report.

The Directors have stated that there were no significant events after the balance date to report. The company remains focused on its research and development activities, aiming to create value through its technology pipeline.