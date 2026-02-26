Argentine Stocks Lag Amid Earnings Concerns

Argentine stocks are underperforming other Latin American equities this year, as initial market enthusiasm following President Javier Milei’s election success wanes due to concerns about weak corporate earnings. After a surge following Milei’s midterm election victory in October, the benchmark Merval Index flattened and then dipped 8 per cent this year. In contrast, the MSCI Latin America Index has rallied more than 20 per cent over the same period, marking its best start to a year since 1994.

Investors initially praised Milei for his efforts in cutting fiscal spending and curbing Argentina’s rampant inflation. However, these measures have not yet translated into a sustainable increase in corporate profits. While the economy has recovered from its 2024 recession, the pace of growth has been insufficient to drive a robust earnings cycle. This poses a challenge for equities that analysts say are already trading at high multiples.

Carolina Volman, head of equity and corporate research at brokerage One618, notes that “Stocks need clear evidence of a second phase – sustained economic growth, earnings recovery and greater regulatory predictability.” She added that equities are still awaiting a growth cycle to support a more durable expansion in multiples.

Even billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, who had previously praised Milei, has reportedly exited his Duquesne Family Office’s position in a leading Argentina exchange-traded fund after it reached a record high. Druckenmiller has reallocated capital to Brazil, signaling a shift in investor sentiment within the Latin American market.