Edmond de Rothschild Board to Monitor CEO

Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild has announced that its board of directors will closely monitor the situation surrounding CEO Ariane de Rothschild’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein. This decision follows the release of U.S. Department of Justice files revealing a years-long correspondence between de Rothschild and the late sex offender. The board, chaired by Yves Perrier, aims to independently assess the matter alongside ongoing management analyses. Edmond de Rothschild is a private bank headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, overseeing 184 billion Swiss francs (approximately $238 billion AUD) in assets. The bank provides wealth management and investment services to private clients and families.

According to a statement from the bank, the board has taken necessary steps to safeguard the interests of its customers, employees, and shareholders following the document release. A spokesperson confirmed that Ariane de Rothschild has communicated directly with clients and staff to reassure them about the financial strength of the group. The bank has previously stated that Epstein was a business acquaintance of de Rothschild from 2013 to 2019, and that she had no knowledge of his criminal conduct, which she unequivocally condemns.

The bank emphasised its financial health, highlighting significant net inflows of over 5 billion Swiss francs in 2023. They added that these inflows have remained strong since January. Edmond de Rothschild is preparing to announce its financial results for 2023 in the near future.